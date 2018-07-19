Memorial For: George G. Bergen

Memorial Date: July 22, 2018

George G. Bergen, 91, of Morden formerly of Wingham District, passed away Wednesday, July 18th at Boundary Trails Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Betty, 1 daughter, 3 sons and their families.

A memorial service for George G. Bergen will be held Sunday, July 22nd at 3pm at Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden with private family burial prior to the service at Wingham Cemetery.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden.