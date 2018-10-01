Funeral For: George Janzen

Funeral Date: October 5, 2018

George Janzen, 87, of Winnipeg passed away Sunday, September 30th at Bethania Mennonite Personal Care Home. He is survived by his wife Helen, 2 daughters, 1 son, 3 sisters, 1 brother, and their families. He was predeceased by 2 sisters.

The funeral service for George Janzen will be held Friday, 11am at Sargent Avenue Mennonite Church, 926 Garfield Street North, with burial at Sargent Avenue Mennonite Church Cemetery in Springstein, Manitoba.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to MCC.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.