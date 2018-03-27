Funeral For: George Wiebe

Funeral Date: March 29, 2018

George Wiebe, 87, of Grunthal passed away Thursday, March 22nd at Bethesda Hospital. He is survived by 1 daughter, 2 sons, 1 sister, and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Margaret.

The funeral service for George Wiebe will be held Thursday, March 29th at 11am at Grunthal Elim Church with burial at Grunthal Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Wednesday, 7pm with a devotional at 7:30. Viewing will also be at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.