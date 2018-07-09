Memorial For: Gerald Unrau

Memorial Date: July 12, 2018

Gerald Unrau, 51, of Neuenberg, passed away Sunday, July 8th at Boundary Trails Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Audrey, 1 daughter, 2 sons, 1 sister, 3 brothers, and their families. He was predeceased by his parents George and Justina Unrau.

A memorial service for Gerald Unrau will be held Thursday July 12th, 2pm at Winkler Evangelical Mennonite Mission Church, with burial prior to the service at Neuenberg Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Boundary Trails Health Centre designated to Palliative Care or Cancer Care.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.