Gerda Plett

Funeral For: Gerda Plett
Funeral Date: October 15, 2018
Gerda Plett, 83, of Steinbach, passed away Monday, October 8th at Bethesda Regional Health Centre. She is survived by 3 daughters, 1 son, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Jake R. Plett.
The funeral service for Gerda Plett will be held Monday, October 15th at 10:30am at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, with burial at Heritage Cemetery.
Viewing will be at the chapel an hour prior to the service.
Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.

