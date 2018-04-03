Funeral For: Gerhard Willi Weise

Funeral Date: April 5, 2018

Gerhard Willi Weise, 91, of Winnipeg passed away Thursday, March 29th at Concordia Hospital. He is survived by 1 daughter, 2 sons, 1 brother and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Maria and several sisters and brothers-in-law.

The funeral service for Gerhard Willi Weise will be held Thursday, April 5th at 11am at Sargent Avenue Mennonite Church, 926 Garfield Street, with burial at Sargent Avenue Mennonite Church Cemetery at Springstein.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to MCC.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.