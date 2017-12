Funeral For: Germaine Isaak Nee Coppens

Funeral Date: Private

Germaine Isaak Nee Coppens, 76, of Winnipeg passed away Friday, December 1st at Concordia Hospital. She is survived by her husband Peter, 3 sons and their families. She was predeceased by 2 brothers.

A private family gathering for Germaine Isaak Nee Coppens will be held.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.