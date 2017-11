Funeral For: Gertrude Toews

Funeral Date: Has taken place

Gertrude Toews, 74, of Paraguay formerly of Niverville, passed away Wednesday, November 22nd. She is survived by her husband Cornelius, 2 daughters, 6 sons and their families. She was predeceased by 1 daughter and 1 granddaughter.

