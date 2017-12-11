Funeral For: Gladys Coates

Funeral Date: December 16, 2017

Gladys Coates, 90, of Carman passed away Wednesday, December 6th at Boyne Lodge. She is survived by 1 daughter, 1 son and their families. She was predeceased by her first husband Jim Howie and her 2nd husband Walter Coates.

The funeral service for Gladys Coates will be held Saturday, December 16th at 10am at Carman United Church with burial at Greenwood Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Boyne Lodge.

Arrangements by Doyle’s Funeral Home, Carman.