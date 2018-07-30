Celebration of life For: Gordie W. Breckon

Celebration of Life Date: August 2, 2018

Gordie W. Breckon, 84 of Emerson formerly of the Marais District passed away Saturday July 28th at his residence. He is survived by his wife Diana, 1 daughter, 2 sons, 1 sister and their families. He was predeceased by 1 sister and 3 brothers.

The celebration of life service for Gordie W. Breckon will be held Thursday August 2nd, 2pm at Emerson Complex with a private family ash interment at Emerson Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Emerson Minor Sports or to Cancer Care Manitoba.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona