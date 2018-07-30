Details
Category: Funeral Announcements

Gordie Breckon

Celebration of life For: Gordie W. Breckon
Celebration of Life Date: August 2, 2018
Gordie W. Breckon, 84 of Emerson formerly of the Marais District passed away Saturday July 28th at his residence. He is survived by his wife Diana, 1 daughter, 2 sons, 1 sister and their families. He was predeceased by 1 sister and 3 brothers.
The celebration of life service for Gordie W. Breckon will be held Thursday August 2nd, 2pm at Emerson Complex with a private family ash interment at Emerson Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Emerson Minor Sports or to Cancer Care Manitoba.
Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona

