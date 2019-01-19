Memorial For: Gordon Pokrant

Memorial Date: February 2, 2019

Gordon Pokrant, 59, of Winnipeg passed away Sunday, January 13th at his residence. He is survived by his beloved wife Iris, father Clifford, 1 brother and his family. He was predeceased by his mother Marlene.

A memorial service for Gordon Pokrant will be held Saturday, February 2nd 11am at Albright Church, 415 Maxwell King Drive (formerly DeVries Avenue).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boys & Girls Club Winnipeg or Grannies Gone Wild – Student Tuition.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.