Funeral For: Gordon Teichrib

Funeral Date: April 13th, 2018

Gordon Teichrib, 76 of Gladstone passed away Sunday April 8th at Neepawa Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Helen, 1 daughter, 1 son, 2 sisters, 3 brothers and their families.

The funeral service for Gordon Teichrib will be held Friday April 13th, 2pm at Gladstone Christian Fellowship with burial at Edran’s Cemetery at 11am.

Viewing will be at Clarke’s Funeral Chapel, Gladstone, Thursday April 12th from 7-9pm.

Donations may be made to Central Plains Cancer Services or to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Clarke’s Funeral Home, Gladstone