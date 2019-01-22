Memorial For: Grace Engbrecht

Memorial Date: January 26, 2019

Grace Engbrecht, 72, of Winnipeg, passed away Monday, January 21st at Grace Hospital. She is survived by her husband Peter, 2 sons, 3 sisters, and their families. She was predeceased by her sister Carla.

A memorial service for Grace Engbrecht will be held Saturday, January 26th at 11am at Fort Gary Mennonite Brethren Church, 1771, Pembina Highway, Winnipeg, with burial on Friday, January 25th at 2:30pm at Rose Farm Cemetery, RM of Morris.

Private family viewing will be held prior to the burial.

Donations may be made to MCC or Multiple Sclerosis Society of Manitoba.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.