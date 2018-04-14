Funeral For: Harold Dueck
Funeral Date: April 18, 2018
Harold Dueck, 86, of Steinbach formerly of Cartwright Manitoba, passed away Friday, April 13th at Maplewood Manor. He is survived by his wife Lydia Mae, 3 daughters, 5 sons, 1 sister, 1 brother, and their families. He was predeceased by 1 infant grandson.
The funeral service for Harold Dueck will be held Wednesday, April 18th at 10:30am at Church of God in Christ, Mennonite in Cartwright, with burial at Cartwright Cemetery.
Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Stienbach.
