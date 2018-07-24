Funeral For: Harold Reimer

Funeral Date: July 28, 2018

Harold Reimer, 58 of Winnipeg passed away Saturday July 21st at Riverview Hospital. He is survived by his wife Cheryl, 6 children, his parents, 5 siblings and their families. He was predeceased by 1 grandson.

Cremation has taken place.

The funeral service for Harold Reimer will be held Saturday July 28th, at Steinbach CMC, 479 Hanover Street.

Donations may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses