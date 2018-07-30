Funeral For: Harry Braun

Funeral Date: August 2, 2018

Harry Braun, 87, of Winnipeg formerly of Meadows, passed away Friday, July 27th at Grace Hospital. He is survived by his wife Betty, 3 sons, 1 sister, 1 brother and their families.

The funeral service for Harry Braun will be held Thursday, August 2nd at 11am at First Mennonite Church, 922 Notre Dame Avenue, with burial prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Oakview Extended Care or a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Chapel Lawn Funeral Home, Winnipeg.