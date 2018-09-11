Funeral For: Harry Wilmer Wright

Funeral Date: September 14, 2018

Harry Wilmer Wright, 83, of Winnipeg passed away Saturday, September 8th at Donwood Manor. He is survived by his wife Irma, 1 son, and his family. He was predeceased by 3 brothers.

The funeral service for Harry Wilmer Wright will be held Friday, September 15th at 11am at McDermot Avenue Baptist Church, 821 McDermot Avenue, with burial at Brookside Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Parkinson’s Society Manitoba.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.