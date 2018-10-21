Funeral For: Harvey P. Friesen

Funeral Date: October 26, 2018

Harvey P. Friesen, 92 of Winkler passed away Saturday October 20th at Boundary Trail Health Centre. He is survived by 3 daughters, 2 sons and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Irene.

The funeral service for Harvey P. Friesen will be held Friday October 26th, 2pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, Winkler with burial at Winkler Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler, Thursday October 25th from 1-6pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Canadian Luther World Relief, Trinity Lutheran Church, Winkler, or to Katie Cares.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler