Celebration of Life For: Hattie Wruck Lavallee Nee Hohertz

Celebration of Life Date: September 29, 2018

Hattie Wruck Lavallee Nee Hohertz, 97, of Morden formerly of Manitou and Thornhill, passed away Friday, September 21st at Tabor Home. She is survived by 3 daughters, 1 son and their families. She was predeceased by her first husband Fred Wruck, her second husband Barth Lavallee, and 1 son.

The celebration of life service for Hattie Wruck Lavallee Nee Hohertz will be held Saturday, September 29th at 2pm at Westside Community Church, Morden with burial at Manitou Cemetery.

Donatins may be made to Pembina Valley Humane Society, Gideon Bible Plan or a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden.