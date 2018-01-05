Funeral For: Heinrich Abrams

Funeral Date: January 9, 2018

Heinrich Abrams, 80, of Altona formerly of Mexico, passed away Thursday, January 4th at Altona Memorial Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Lydia, 2 daughters, 3 sons, 1 son-in-law, 1 sister and their families. He was predeceased by 1 daughter, 1 son, and 4 sisters.

The funeral service for Heinrich Abrams will be held Tuesday, January 9th at 2pm at Altona Sommerfeld Mennonite Church with burial at Schoenthal Cemetery.

Viewing will be held at Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona Saturday from 9am to 6pm, Sunday from 9am to 9pm, Monday from 9am to 6pm, and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Gardens on Tenth.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona.