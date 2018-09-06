Funeral For: Helen Elias (Nee Wiebe)

Funeral Date: September 10, 2018

Helen Elias (Nee Wiebe), 90, of Winkler formerly of Blumenfeld, passed away Tuesday, September 4th at Altona Hospital. She is survived by 3 daughters, 3 sons, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Isaak and 1 great-grandchild.

The funeral service for Helen Elias (Nee Wiebe) will be held Monday, September 10th at 2pm at Chortitz Old Colony Mennonite Church with burial at Blumenfeld Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler Saturday from 1 to 9pm, Sunday from 1 to 6pm, and at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.