Memorial For: Helen Fehr (Nee Letkeman)

Memorial Date: March 31, 2018

Helen Fehr (Nee Letkeman), 80, of Altona formerly of Winkler, passed away Monday, March 26th at Altona Memorial Health Centre. She is survived by her husband Jake, 1 daughter, 2 sons, 2 sisters and their families. She was predeceased by 2 sisters.

A memorial service for Helen Fehr (Nee Letkeman) for family and extended family will be held Saturday, March 31st at 1pm at Rudnerweide Sommerfeld Mennonite Church with burial prior to the service at the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona.