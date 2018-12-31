Funeral For: Helen Friesen (Nee Brandt)

Funeral Date: January 3, 2018

Helen Friesen (Nee Brandt), 89, of Rosenort, passed away Saturday, December 29th at Morris General Hospital. She is survived by 4 sons, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Bill.

The funeral service for Helen Friesen (Nee Brandt) will be held Thursday, January 3rd at 2:30pm at Rosenort EMC, with burial at Rosenort EMC Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Rosenort Housing Corporation, Wednesday, January 2nd from 7pm to 9pm, and at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home.