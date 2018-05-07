Funeral For: Helen Friesen Nee Blatz

Funeral Date: May 12, 2018

Helen Friesen Nee Blatz, 83, of Winkler passed away Sunday, May 6th at Boundary Trails Health Centre. She is survived by 5 daughters, 2 sons, 2 sisters, 1 brother and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Abram J. A Friesen.

The funeral service for Helen Friesen Nee Blatz will be held Saturday, May 12th at 2pm at Chortitz Old Colony Mennonite Church with burial at the church cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler Friday from 1 to 6pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.