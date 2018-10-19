Funeral For: Helen Funk (nee Plett)

Funeral Date: October 22, 2018

Helen Funk (nee Plett), 96, of Landmark, passed away Monday, October 18th at Rest Haven Nursing Home. She is survived by 3 daughters, 3 sons, 2 sisters, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Peter W. Funk.

The funeral service for Helen Funk (nee Plett) will be held Monday, October 22nd at 2pm at Prairie Rose E.M.C., Landmark, with burial at the church cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Back To The Bible.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.