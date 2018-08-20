Celebration of Life For: Helen Grace Edwards Nee Grant

Celebrate of Life Date: August 25, 2018

Helen Grace Edwards Nee Grant, 84, of Niverville formerly of Otterburne West, passed away Thursday, August 16th at Bethesda Hospital. She is survived by 3 daughters and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Barry and 1 son.

The celebration of life service for Helen Grace Edwards Nee Grant will be held Saturday, August 25th at 10:30am at Morris United Church, with private family inurnment at Otterburne West Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home.