Funeral For: Helen Heide

Funeral Date: January 20, 2018

Helen Heide, 92, of Boissevain formerly of Morden and Winnipeg, passed away Sunday, January 14th at Westview Lodge. She is survived by 3 daughters, 3 sons, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Peter J. Heide.

The funeral service for Helen Heide will be held Saturday, January 20th at 11am at Whitewater Mennonite Church, Boissevain, with burial prior to the service at 10am at Boissevain Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wheatland Chapel, Killarney Friday at 7pm.

Donations may be made to Boissevain Assisted Living Complex or MCC.

Arrangements by Wheatland Funeral Service, Killarney.