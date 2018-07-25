Funeral For: Helen Heinrichs

Funeral Date: July 27, 2018

Helen Heinrichs, 88, of Winnipeg, passed away Sunday, July 22nd at St. Boniface Hospital. She is survived by 1 daughter, 3 sons, 2 sisters, 1 brother, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Peter, 1 sister, and 3 brothers.

The funeral service for Helen Heinrichs will be held Friday, July 27th at 11am at Bethel Mennonite Church, 465 Stafford Street with burial at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Mennonite Central Committee.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.