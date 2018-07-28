Funeral For: Helen Kehler (nee Schwartz)

Funeral Date: July 31, 2018

Helen Kehler (nee Schwartz), 92, of Altona formerly of Neubergthal, passed away Thursday, July 26th at Health Sciences Centre. She is survived by 1 daughter, 1 sister, 3 sisters-in-law, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Ben P. Kehler, 2 sisters and 1 brother.

The funeral service for Helen Kehler (nee Schwartz) will be held Tuesday, July 31st at 2pm at Altona Bergthaler Mennonite Church, with burial at Neubergthal Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona, Sunday, July 29th from 9am to 9pm, Monday July 30th from 9am to 9pm, and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Union Gospel Mission.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona.