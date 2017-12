Memorial For: Helen Koslowsky

Memorial Date: December 19, 2017

Helen Koslowsky, 91, of Winnipeg passed away Wednesday, November 1st at Donwood Manor. She was predeceased by 2 sisters and 2 brothers.

A memorial service for Helen Koslowsky will be held Tuesday, December 19th at 7pm at Friends Funeral Service, 2146 Main Street.

Donations may be made to Donwood Manor Personal Care home.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.