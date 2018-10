Funeral For: Helen Loewen Nee Suderman

Funeral Date: October 13, 2018

Helen Loewen Nee Suderman, 89, of Winnipeg formerly of Reinland, passed away Sunday, October 7th. She is survived by 1 daughter, 1 son, 5 sisters, 2 brothers and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Jacob.

The funeral service for Helen Loewen Nee Suderman will be held Saturday, October 13th at 11am at Portage Avenue Church, 1420 Portage Avenue.

Donations may be made to Manitoba Kidney Foundation.

Arrangements by Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Winnipeg.