Memorial For: Helen Miller (Formerly Thiessen)

Memorial Date: January 17, 2019

Helen Miller (Formerly Thiessen), 88, of Winnipeg passed away Saturday, January 12th at St. Boniface Hospital. She is survived by 3 daughters, 2 sons, 2 sisters, 2 brothers and their families. She was predeceased by her 1st husband John Thiessen, her 2nd husband David Miller, 1 daughter and numerous sisters and brothers.

A memorial service for Helen Miller (Formerly Thiessen) will be held Thursday, January 17th at 1pm at Morrow Gospel Church, 755 St. Anne’s Road, with private family burial prior to the service.

Viewing will be at Morrow Gospel Church, Wednesday from 7 to 9pm.

Donations may be made to Union Gospel Mission – Adopt a Student program.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.