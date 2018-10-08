Funeral For: Helen Penner

Funeral Date: October 12, 2018

Helen Penner, 100, of Steinbach, passed away Thursday, October 4th at Bethesda Place. She is survived by her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 9 siblings.

The funeral service for Helen Penner will be held Friday, October 13th at 2pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, with burial at Heritage Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Birchwood Funeral Chapel 1 hour prior to the service.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.