Funeral For: Helen Penner
Funeral Date: October 12, 2018
Helen Penner, 100, of Steinbach, passed away Thursday, October 4th at Bethesda Place. She is survived by her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 9 siblings.
The funeral service for Helen Penner will be held Friday, October 13th at 2pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, with burial at Heritage Cemetery.
Viewing will be at Birchwood Funeral Chapel 1 hour prior to the service.
Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.
