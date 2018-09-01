Funeral For: Helen Rempel

Funeral Date: September 7, 2018

Helen Rempel, 89, of Winnipeg passed away Thursday, August 30th at Bethania Personal Care Home. She is survived by her husband, Henry, 4 daughters, 2 sons, 1 brother, and their families. She was predeceased by 1 daughter, 1 son-in-law, and 1 grandson.

The funeral service for Helen Rempel will be held Friday, 10:30am at Springfield Heights Mennonite Church, 570 Sharron Bay, with burial at Glen Eden Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Bethania Mennonite Personal Care Home.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.