Funeral For: Helen Schapansky Wiebe

Funeral Date: October 12th, 2018

Helen Schapansky Wiebe, 87 of Winkler formerly of Chortitz passed away Monday October 8th at Boundary Trails Health Centre. She is survived by 4 daughters, 1 son and their families. She was predeceased by her 1st husband John Schapansky, her 2nd husband David Wiebe and 1 grandson in infancy.

The funeral service for Helen Schapansky Wiebe will be held Friday October 12th, 2pm at Winkler E.M.M. Church with burial at Chortitz Old Colony Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler, Wednesday October 10th from 1-9pm, Thursday October 11th from 1-6pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Boundary Trails Health Centre Palliative Care.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona