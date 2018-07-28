Details
warkentin, Helen

Memorial For: Helen Warkentin (nee Epp)
Memorial Date: August 1, 2018
Helen Warkentin (nee Epp), 79, of Grunthal, passed away Thursday, July 26th at De Salaberry District Health Centre. She is survived by her husband Werner, 2 daughters, 2 sons, 2 sisters, 1 brother, and their families. She was predeceased by 2 brothers and 1 brother-in-law.
A memorial service for Helen Warkentin (nee Epp) will be held Wednesday, August 1st at 11am at Elim Mennonite Church, Grunthal, with a private family interment prior to the service.
Donations may be made to Cancer Care Manitoba.
Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.

