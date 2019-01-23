Funeral For: Helen Warkentin (Nee Froese)
Funeral Date: February 7, 2019
Helen Warkentin (Nee Froese), 102, of Steinbach, passed away Saturday, January 19th at Bethesda Personal Care Home. She is survived by 2 daughters, 1 son, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Jacob, and 1 son.
The funeral service for Helen Warkentin (Nee Froese) will be held Thursday February 7th, 2pm at Steinbach Mennonite Church, 345 Loewen Boulevard, with a private burial.
Donations may be made to Bethesda Foundation or to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements by Green Acres Funeral Home, Winnipeg.
