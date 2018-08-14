Memorial For: Helen Wiebe

Memorial Date: August 18, 2018

Helen Wiebe, 51, of Winnipeg formerly of Winkler, passed away Sunday, August 12th at Victoria Hospital. She is survived by 3 sisters, 4 brothers, and their families. She was predeceased by her parents Jacob and Helen Wiebe and 1 brother.

A memorial service for Helen Wiebe will be held Saturday, August 18th at 2pm at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler followed by a time of fellowship and refreshment at Maranatha Church.

Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.