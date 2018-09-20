Funeral For: Helen Wiebe

Funeral Date: September 23, 2018

Helen Wiebe, 88, of Grunthal formerly of Tolstoi, passed away Tuesday, September 18th at Menno Home. She is survived by her husband John, 4 daughters, 4 sons, 1 sister, 1 brother and their families. She was predeceased by 1 brother.

The funeral service for Helen Wiebe will be held Sunday, september 23rd at 2pm at Grunthal Bergthaler Church with burial at Borderview Cemetery.

Viewing will be held at Birchwood Funeral Chapel Saturday, 7pm with a devotional at 7:30pm, and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Christian Aid Ministry or Menno Home.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.