Funeral For: Helena “Helen” Driedger Nee Rempel

Funeral Date: April 23, 2018

Helena “Helen” Driedger Nee Rempel, 82, of Winkler passed away Tuesday, April 17th at Salem Home. She is survived by 1 daughter, 4 sons and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Frank F. Driedger and 1 grandson.

The funeral service for Helena “Helen” Driedger Nee Rempel will be held Monday, April 23rd at 2pm at Winkler Reinland Mennonite Church with burial at Reinland Mennonite Church Cemetery, Schanzenfeld.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler Saturday from 1 to 8pm, Sunday from 1 to 6pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Salem Foundation Incorporated.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.