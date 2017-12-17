Funeral For: Helena Neufeld (Nee Wall)

Funeral Date: December 21, 2017

Helena Neufeld, 84, of Winkler formerly of Osterwick, passed away Saturday, December 16th at Boundary Trails Health Centre. She is survived by 8 daughters, 6 sons and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Jacob, 3 daughters, 1 daughter-in-law, 1 son-in-law and 2 grandchildren.

The funeral service for Helena Neufeld (Nee Wall) will be held Thursday, December 21st at 2pm at German Old Colony Mennonite Church, Hochfeld with burial at the church cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler Wednesday from 1 to 6:30pm and at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.