Funeral For: Helena Schroeder

Funeral Date: July 12, 2018

Helena Schroeder, 82, of Niverville, passed away Monday, July 9th at Grace Hospital, Winnipeg. She is survived by her husband Diedrich, 2 daughters, 1 son, 3 sisters, 2 brothers, and their families. She was predeceased by 1 daughter, 5 sisters, and 1 brother.

The funeral service for Helena Schroeder will be held Thursday July 12th, 1pm at Niverville CMC Church, with burial at Hespeler Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.