Funeral For: Helena Wiebe (nee Friesen)

Funeral Date: December 29, 2018

Helena Wiebe (nee Friesen), 92, of Winkler formerly of Reinfeld, passed away Monday, December 24th at Salem Home, Winkler. She is survived by her husband Abram, 4 daughters, 2 sons, and their families.

The funeral service for Helena Wiebe (nee Friesen) will be held Saturday, December 29th at 2pm at Chortitz Old Colony Mennonite Church, with burial at Reinfeld Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler, Friday, December 28th from 1 to 6pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Back to the Bible Broadcast.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.