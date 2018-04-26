Funeral For: Henry A. Friesen

Funeral Date: April 29, 2018

Henry A. Friesen, 89, of Altona formerly of Blumenthal, passed away Wednesday, April 25th at Altona Memorial Health Centre. He is survived by 1 sister, 1 brother and their families. He was predeceased by 1 sister.

The funeral service for Henry A. Friesen will be held Sunday, April 29th at 2pm at Altona Reinland Mennonite Church with burial at Blumenthal Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona Friday from 9am to 9pm, Saturday from 9am to 6pm, and at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona.