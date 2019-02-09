Private Funeral For: Henry Block

Private Funeral Date:

Henry Block, 83, of Abbotsford, BC, passed away Wednesday, February 2nd. He is survived by his wife, Myrna, the mother of his children, Joan, 3 daughters, 2 sons, 1 step-daughter, 1 step-son, and their families. He was predeceased by 1 son-in-law and all his siblings.

Cremation has taken place.

As per Henry’s request, a private family service has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BC Lung Association.

Arrangements by Woodlawn Funeral Home, Abbotsford.