Henry Block

Private Funeral For: Henry Block
Private Funeral Date:
Henry Block, 83, of Abbotsford, BC, passed away Wednesday, February 2nd. He is survived by his wife, Myrna, the mother of his children, Joan, 3 daughters, 2 sons, 1 step-daughter, 1 step-son, and their families. He was predeceased by 1 son-in-law and all his siblings.
Cremation has taken place.
As per Henry’s request, a private family service has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BC Lung Association.
Arrangements by Woodlawn Funeral Home, Abbotsford.

