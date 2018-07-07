Memorial For: Henry David Sawatzky

Memorial Date: July 10, 2018

Henry David Sawatzky, 85, of Winnipeg, passed away Friday, June 15th at his residence. He is survived by his wife Mary, 1 daughter, 2 sons, 1 sister, and their families. He was predeceased by 1 sister.

A memorial service for Henry David Sawatzky will be held Tuesday, July 10th at 2:30pm at Bethel Mennonite Church, 465 Stafford Street, Winnipeg.

Donations may be made to MCC, Cancer Care Manitoba, or to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by the family.