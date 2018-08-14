Funeral For: Henry E. Hildebrand

Funeral Date: August 16, 2018

Henry E. Hildebrand, 83, of Steinbach passed away Sunday, August 12th at Bethesda Regional Health Centre. He is survived by 2 sisters and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Maria.

The funeral for Henry E. Hildebrand will be held Thursday, August 16th at 2pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel with burial at New Bothwell Sommerfeld Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the chapel one hour prior to the service.

Donations may be made to CancerCare Manitoba.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.