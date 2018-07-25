Funeral For: Henry F. Doerksen

Funeral Date: July 28, 2018

Henry F. Doerksen, 89, of Niverville passed away Monday, July 23rd at Ste. Anne Hospital. He is survived by 2 daughters, 2 sons, 2 sisters, 1 brother, and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Sara and 1 brother.

The funeral service for Henry F. Doerksen will be held Saturday, July 28th at 2pm at Niverville CMC with burial at Hespler Cemetery, Niverville.

Viewing will be at the church 1 hour prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Canadian Foodgrains Bank.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.