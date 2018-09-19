Funeral For: Henry “Hank” Plett

Funeral Date: September 22, 2018

Henry “Hank” Plett, 86, of Landmark passed away Monday, September 17th at Bethesda Hospital. He is survived by his wife Mary, 2 daughters, 2 step-daughters, 3 sons, 3 step-sons, 2 sisters, and their families. He was predeceased by his 1st wife Anna.

The funeral service for Henry “Hank” Plett will be held Saturday, 11am at Prairie Rose EMC with burial at the church cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Prairie Rose EMC Missions.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.