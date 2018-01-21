Funeral For: Henry Heinrichs

Funeral Date: January 25, 2018

Henry Heinrichs, 83, of Kleefeld passed away Friday, January 19th at Bethesda Regional Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Anne, 2 daughters, 4 sons, 4 sisters and their families.

The funeral service for Henry Heinrichs will be held Thursday, January 25th at 1pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel.

Viewing will be at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Wednesday, 7pm with a devotional at 8pm, and prior to the funeral service.

Donations may be made to Bethesda Foundation.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.